From me to You by countrylassie
Photo 2000

From me to You

Sending you all a virtual champagne chocolate truffle, it tasted yummy!
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Jean ace
Yum! Cool processing
March 18th, 2020  
