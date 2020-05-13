Previous
Next
Deserted by countrylassie
Photo 2059

Deserted

Our local lake, deserted when we went for a walk by it. It certainly lifts the soul.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
564% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise