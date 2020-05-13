Sign up
Photo 2059
Deserted
Our local lake, deserted when we went for a walk by it. It certainly lifts the soul.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX700 HS
Taken
13th May 2020 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
mountains
,
lake
,
quiet
,
may
,
district
