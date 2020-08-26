Previous
Next
Taking the Micky by countrylassie
Photo 2156

Taking the Micky

Probably 'taking the Micky' out of me, all in good fun!
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
His face and smile are all for you and for fun! Neat shot!
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise