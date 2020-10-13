Previous
Rough by countrylassie
Rough

There was a huge storm last night, 10,000 discharges of lightening over Greece. A bit too rough to swim in the sea today!
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Lesley Aldridge

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
October 13th, 2020  
Monica
Nice scene, even if not peaceful!
October 13th, 2020  
Lesley Aldridge ace
@mittens @monicac thank you both
October 13th, 2020  
