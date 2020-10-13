Sign up
Photo 2208
Rough
There was a huge storm last night, 10,000 discharges of lightening over Greece. A bit too rough to swim in the sea today!
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2539
photos
61
followers
89
following
604% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Swift 2 Plus
Taken
13th October 2020 12:30pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
October 13th, 2020
Monica
Nice scene, even if not peaceful!
October 13th, 2020
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@mittens
@monicac
thank you both
October 13th, 2020
