Photo 2601
Sweet
Such a lovely day today, yoga this morning, found a beautiful Booths blue & white ginger jar in a charity shop bargin at £4, friend called in with some flowers and this was waiting for me on our bed! He's such a sweetie!
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2961
photos
55
followers
91
following
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
21st July 2022 6:52pm
love
,
34
,
married
,
bear
,
husband
,
teddy
,
years
,
sweetie
,
note!
