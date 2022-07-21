Previous
Sweet by countrylassie
Photo 2601

Sweet

Such a lovely day today, yoga this morning, found a beautiful Booths blue & white ginger jar in a charity shop bargin at £4, friend called in with some flowers and this was waiting for me on our bed! He's such a sweetie!
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
