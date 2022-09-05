Sign up
Photo 2642
I won!
I won the quiz at WI tonight
woo hoo!
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3002
photos
56
followers
94
following
723% complete
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
Tags
chocolate
,
friends
,
wi
,
chatter
Pat Knowles
ace
Ooh dangerous stuff…. a very big bar! Good for you as it has fruit & nuts in!! Well done!
September 5th, 2022
