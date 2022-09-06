Previous
Lazy Lighthouse Shot by countrylassie
Lazy Lighthouse Shot

I parked up, got out of car and took the shot, I must get walking more!
6th September 2022

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
Annie D ace
Stunning....I love the PoV and layers
September 9th, 2022  
