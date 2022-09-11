Previous
Next
IMG_8379 by countrylassie
Photo 2647

IMG_8379

11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
824% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
@pammyjoy I much prefer your photo! The jetty in yours leads you into the photo.
January 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise