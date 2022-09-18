Sign up
Photo 2648
Birker Beauty
We went to a concert last night, our journey took us over the fell, Birker Fell.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
2
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3009
photos
56
followers
94
following
725% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
18th September 2022 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
mountain
,
beauty
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
September 19th, 2022
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@mittens
thank you.
September 19th, 2022
