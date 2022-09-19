Previous
I wandered lonely as a cloud by countrylassie
Photo 2649

I wandered lonely as a cloud

It was our 35th wedding anniversary today, so while everyone was watching the t.v. we had a very peaceful walk around Loweswater and then sat with fish and chips on the beach in the early evening, it was a wonderful day.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
