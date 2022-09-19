Sign up
Photo 2649
I wandered lonely as a cloud
It was our 35th wedding anniversary today, so while everyone was watching the t.v. we had a very peaceful walk around Loweswater and then sat with fish and chips on the beach in the early evening, it was a wonderful day.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
0
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
Tags
and
,
beach
,
fish
,
love
,
35
,
lake
,
&
,
chips
,
anniversary
,
mrs
,
mr
,
district
