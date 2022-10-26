Previous
Next
Dreich by countrylassie
Photo 2671

Dreich

One minute the sky is black with rain and the next the sun is out! Nothing much going on today, still suffering with toothache/earache/jawache - I don't do pain!
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
731% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise