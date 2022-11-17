Sign up
Photo 2704
As Grey as it Gets
No filters needed, it was really this grey and dismal today. Lovely warm and peaceful in the yoga studio though.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3067
photos
58
followers
95
following
740% complete
View this month »
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
17th November 2022 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
grey
,
november
Leave a Comment
