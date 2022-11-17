Previous
Next
As Grey as it Gets by countrylassie
Photo 2704

As Grey as it Gets

No filters needed, it was really this grey and dismal today. Lovely warm and peaceful in the yoga studio though.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
740% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise