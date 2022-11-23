Previous
Red Sky In The Morning ... by countrylassie
Photo 2710

Red Sky In The Morning ...

... Sailors warning.
We stayed over in Newcastle for a concert this was the beautiful view from our hotel room.
23rd November 2022

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
