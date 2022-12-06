Sign up
Photo 2723
Evening Sun Illgill Head
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
2
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3089
photos
62
followers
105
following
746% complete
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
279
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
6th December 2022 3:28pm
Tags
winter
,
sun
,
mountains
,
lake
,
district
,
cumbria
Dianne
Fabulous lighting.
December 7th, 2022
Monica
Relaxing view
December 7th, 2022
