Photo 2778
Just Hanging Around
There was a couple of guys paragliding from the beach today but they weren't having much success, maybe beginners?
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
1
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
10
1
1
365
M2101K6G
19th February 2023 12:10pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
beach
flying
low
Margaret Brown
ace
Love it, fav
February 20th, 2023
