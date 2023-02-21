Sign up
Photo 2780
Hodbarrow Nature Reserve
In 1896 this was the largest iron ore mine in the world now it's a nature reserve where you can walk the two miles around the flooded mine and take in the views.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Tags
nature
,
lake
,
western
,
district
,
cumbria
