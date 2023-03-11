Previous
Floral Friend by countrylassie
Photo 2789

Floral Friend

I was asked to arrange some flowers for a couple of W.I. ladies who aren't very well at the moment. I spotted this little spider on one of the arrangements (yellow rose), it kind of reminded me of an amber gemstone. Yes, I have a wild imagination!
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
