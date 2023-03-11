Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2789
Floral Friend
I was asked to arrange some flowers for a couple of W.I. ladies who aren't very well at the moment. I spotted this little spider on one of the arrangements (yellow rose), it kind of reminded me of an amber gemstone. Yes, I have a wild imagination!
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
0
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Tags
yellow
,
spider
,
rose
,
amber
,
ladies
,
w.i.
