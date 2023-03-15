Previous
Dad's Hands by countrylassie
Dad's Hands

Always working, chopping sticks, washing dishes, never still.
15th March 2023

Lesley Aldridge

Diana ace
A wonderful story telling image.
March 15th, 2023  
