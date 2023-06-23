Previous
Next
Chucky by countrylassie
Photo 2840

Chucky

This lovely dog, part Collie I think, sat patiently all week while our new septic tank was being fitted. Lovely company for the contractors.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
778% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise