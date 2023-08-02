Previous
Garden Lily by countrylassie
Photo 2855

Garden Lily

I don't remember planting this lily at all but am glad that I did.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
782% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Fabulous fav
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise