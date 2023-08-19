Sign up
Photo 2864
Ladies (and Gents) that lunch
My Mum and dear Dad had vouchers for this hotel/restaurant. Unfortunately my dear Dad died in May so my Mum took us all out to lunch,13 of us and Dad in spirit. This is the view from the terrace.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
George
ace
That must have been a beautiful thing to do, yet so hard at the same time.
August 20th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
@gaf005
thank you, you are quite right.
August 20th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Beautiful view and I imagine you all felt your dad with you 🧡
August 20th, 2023
