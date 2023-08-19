Previous
Ladies (and Gents) that lunch by countrylassie
Ladies (and Gents) that lunch

My Mum and dear Dad had vouchers for this hotel/restaurant. Unfortunately my dear Dad died in May so my Mum took us all out to lunch,13 of us and Dad in spirit. This is the view from the terrace.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
George ace
That must have been a beautiful thing to do, yet so hard at the same time.
August 20th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge
@gaf005 thank you, you are quite right.
August 20th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Beautiful view and I imagine you all felt your dad with you 🧡
August 20th, 2023  
