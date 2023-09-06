Sign up
Photo 2878
Bedroom Buddy
Apologies to those who don't like spiders. I opened the bedroom window and there was this little spider just waiting to say hello and frighten the life out of me!
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
0
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3255
photos
59
followers
100
following
790% complete
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
283
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FS7
Taken
6th September 2023 9:26am
