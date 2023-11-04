Previous
Next
Retrospective by countrylassie
Photo 2930

Retrospective

We went to a super exhibition today, well I thought it was super. Couldn't afford anything though, not even a print.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise