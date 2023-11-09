Previous
No ordinary sheep by countrylassie
No ordinary sheep

Miserable day so here's a photo of a 'sheep'. The artist Libby Edmondson painted on this sculpture of a sheep, it was sold off to raise funds for the Calvert Trust, they let people with disabilities access all areas of the outdoors.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

