Whitehaven Marina
Photo 3026

Whitehaven Marina

The water in the marina has been a lovely rust colour for over a year now. No one seems to know what to do or be in a hurry to do anything. It's possible that the water is coming from a local iron ore or coal mine.
13th February 2024

Lesley Aldridge

