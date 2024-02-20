Previous
Next
Stand Up Tall! by countrylassie
Photo 3033

Stand Up Tall!

Bit of a tough day, my daft husband fell off a wall after chain sawing down a tree. A trip to A&E and six hours later he's head and hair and glued back together. No swimming for us tomorrow.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Olwynne
Ooh that sounds painful. Hope he soon feels better. Love the focus and bokeh in this
February 29th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I love your moss images. Oh dear…..the impact must have been quite strong, be thankful he didn’t catch a limb with the chain saw. Could have been lots worse but he will be sore!
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise