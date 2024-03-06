Sign up
Previous
Photo 3047
Shining in the Sun
Such a beautiful day again, the lovely crocus were soaking up the sun.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
3
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
3429
photos
65
followers
103
following
834% complete
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3041
3042
3043
3044
293
3045
3046
3047
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
6th March 2024 11:13am
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful capture
March 6th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 6th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Such vivid welcome colour after all the dreary rain.
March 6th, 2024
