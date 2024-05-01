Previous
Next
Rose by countrylassie
Photo 3100

Rose

We landed on the beautiful island of Kefalonia, the land of sunshine and flowers.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise