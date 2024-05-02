Previous
Castle Street by countrylassie
Photo 3101

Castle Street

The cool weather in Kefalonia gave us the opportunity to do some sightseeing and walking. This beautiful street on the way to the castle was full of scented jasmine.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Lesley Aldridge

countrylassie
Lesley Aldridge
