Storms Coming by countrylassie
Photo 3107

Storms Coming

We were on holiday and found out that our son had been knocked down, fractured wrist, broken ribs and a punctured lung. It certainly was a stormy day in more ways than one! Thankfully he is much better now (7 June)
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Lesley Aldridge

Casablanca ace
Oh my goodness, what a shock! Glad he is healing. Wishing him all the best….. and you!
June 7th, 2024  
