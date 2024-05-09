Previous
Greek Orthodox Church by countrylassie
Photo 3109

Greek Orthodox Church

I love this church which is located in Argostoli, the capital of Kefalonia. It's always so peaceful amongst the hustle and bustle of the city.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Lesley Aldridge

