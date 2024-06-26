Sign up
Photo 3157
Rose
A lovely friend gave me a gift voucher for house sitting for the morning. I treated myself to this rose which is gorgeous and has a lovely scent.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
1
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3544
photos
67
followers
109
following
865% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
26th June 2024 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
A gorgeous soft pretty colour and wonderful it has a lovely fragrance.
Beautiful capture… enjoy.
July 3rd, 2024
