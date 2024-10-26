Sign up
Previous
Photo 3269
Autumn
Autumn is slowly descending.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
3
2
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3665
photos
66
followers
106
following
895% complete
View this month »
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
26th October 2024 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill Davidson
A wonderfully atmospheric image
October 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
October 29th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Love the footprints & the clarity if the two figures against the misty background.
October 29th, 2024
