Previous
Photo 3276
Blooming
My friend gave me some beautiful flowers a couple of weeks ago, they are still going strong.
Sorry it's not even in focus, it's all I've got for today.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
2nd November 2024 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
