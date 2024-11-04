Sign up
Photo 3278
Heavy Plant Crossing
Heavy Plant Crossing always makes me laugh as in my little mind I see aspadistras etc crossing the road.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
4th November 2024 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
