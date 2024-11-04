Previous
Heavy Plant Crossing by countrylassie
Heavy Plant Crossing

Heavy Plant Crossing always makes me laugh as in my little mind I see aspadistras etc crossing the road.
4th November 2024

Lesley Aldridge

