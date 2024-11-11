Previous
Ennerdale by countrylassie
Photo 3284

Ennerdale

Today would have been my dear Dad's 86th birthday so I took Mum out for lunch and a little walk to mark the special day. Apparently he used to come here for weed for the goldfish's tank.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Lesley Aldridge

