Waiting by countrylassie
Photo 3307

Waiting

We went to the cinema today to watch Conclave, it was excellent.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Lesley Aldridge

Pat Knowles ace
I’m waiting till my friend comes back off holiday then we are going….thanks for the review.
December 4th, 2024  
