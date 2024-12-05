Previous
Fallen by countrylassie
Photo 3309

Fallen

A beautiful flower head of the Alstroemeria.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Lesley Aldridge

Photo Details

Pat Knowles
Beautiful detail….those stripes are awesome.
December 6th, 2024  
