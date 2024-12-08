Sign up
Previous
Photo 3312
In the Distance
We almost had the beach to ourselves, it was bitterly cold.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3709
photos
66
followers
108
following
907% complete
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
8th December 2024 11:59am
Rick Schies
ace
Definitely looks a bit abandoned, but it is full of beauty
December 8th, 2024
