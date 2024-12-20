Previous
Homeward Bound by countrylassie
Photo 3322

Homeward Bound

The road down from Birker Fell into the valley of Eskdale.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details

narayani ace
Stunningly beautiful!
December 22nd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene. I love the golden light fav
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
