Previous
Next
Space by countrylassie
Photo 3329

Space

So lovely to get out into the fresh air and have space to move and breath.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
912% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Martyn Drage
Nice
December 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous…
December 28th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Yes I know what you mean but I haven’t been out yet ….. need for a walk but it’s so gloomy! Your walk is fantastic….all that space!
December 28th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Great sense of spaciousness
December 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact