Photo 3329
Space
So lovely to get out into the fresh air and have space to move and breath.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3730
photos
66
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS
Taken
27th December 2024 2:34pm
Martyn Drage
Nice
December 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous…
December 28th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Yes I know what you mean but I haven’t been out yet ….. need for a walk but it’s so gloomy! Your walk is fantastic….all that space!
December 28th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Great sense of spaciousness
December 28th, 2024
