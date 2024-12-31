Sign up
Previous
Photo 3332
And He's Off
Our Son leaving us after Christmas to travel through Vietnam camping and travelling (by push bike) then onto India.
He'll be away for a couple of years, we will miss him terribly, safe journey x
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
3732
photos
66
followers
108
following
Tags
bike
,
india
,
travel
,
son
,
vietnam
