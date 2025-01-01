Previous
Happy New Year! by countrylassie
Photo 3336

Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 365'ers.

So many beautiful rainbows today.

Rainbows - giving hope, reassurance, salvation and pots of gold!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Judith Johnson ace
A lovely pic to welcome the new year
January 2nd, 2025  
