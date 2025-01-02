Previous
Drigg by countrylassie
Photo 3337

Drigg

We walked along the beach and back through the dunes, it's been a glorious day, cold but glorious.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Lesley Aldridge

Beautiful, and lovely to be out in the fresh air
January 2nd, 2025  
Cally
I wished that I had walked out further than the field. The sun was warm through the ice. We were travelling.
January 2nd, 2025  
