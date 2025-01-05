Previous
Clever Husband by countrylassie
When we were in Ireland I admired a picture on these lines, unbeknown to me my husband had taken a photo of the picture and replicated it (partially) for a surprise Christmas present, I love it!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
Pat Knowles ace
How lovely….he's a very caring & enterprising man.
January 5th, 2025  
