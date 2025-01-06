Previous
Snow Scene by countrylassie
Snow Scene

Time poor today so just a quick shot from my driveway.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Pat Knowles ace
Don’t they look lovely? Best on the hills only & not the roads!
January 6th, 2025  
