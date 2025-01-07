Previous
The Edge by countrylassie
The Edge

This is a new building for Whitehaven, it's right on the harbour walls.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Lesley Aldridge

Renee Salamon ace
Great pov, it really is edgy
January 8th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wow interesting shape!
January 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous building!
January 8th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s very different. What is it used for?
January 9th, 2025  
