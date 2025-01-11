Previous
Cleaning Day by countrylassie
Photo 3343

Cleaning Day

My son brought me a gift from India a few years ago, I was expecting a sari or something colourful. Instead he gave me a severed Buddha's head which he found on the beach! I still love it though.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
916% complete

Lesley ace
Haha - I would love it too
January 16th, 2025  
