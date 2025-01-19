Previous
Albert by countrylassie
Photo 3350

Albert

Our brother in law died before Christmas, it was his funeral on Friday, one of his daughters had decorated some candles for us all to burn and reflect on his life.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful way to reflect…
January 19th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
My condolences ……
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact