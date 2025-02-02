Previous
Next
Flowers by countrylassie
Photo 3369

Flowers

A friend gave me a beautiful bouquet of flowers which a still going strong a week later.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
924% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact